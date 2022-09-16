Amalgamated Bank Has $18.11 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

