Amalgamated Bank Has $18.60 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.78 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

