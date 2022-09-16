Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,131 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

