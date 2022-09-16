AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 167.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMEPAY is amepay.io.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.