American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Superconductor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Superconductor by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.