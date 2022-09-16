American Trust Buys 2,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Netflix by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

