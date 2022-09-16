American Trust Buys 9,791 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 231.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.