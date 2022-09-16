American Trust Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American Trust lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

