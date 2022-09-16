American Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.