American Trust Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American Trust increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $191.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

