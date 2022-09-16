American Trust Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

