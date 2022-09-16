American Trust Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $965.78 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,913.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $867.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.15. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

