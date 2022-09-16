American Trust Purchases 4,793 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American Trust grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 671.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $5,682,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

NOC stock opened at $485.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.88 and its 200-day moving average is $463.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

