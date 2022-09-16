American Trust Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

