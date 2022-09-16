American Trust Purchases Shares of 12,011 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

