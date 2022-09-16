American Trust Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.36 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,545.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,136. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

