American Trust Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

V opened at $195.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.