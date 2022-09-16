American Trust Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Stock Down 2.0 %
V opened at $195.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.