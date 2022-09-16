American Trust Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Trust lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

MCD stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.