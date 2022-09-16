American Trust Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.