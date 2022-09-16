American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $788.88 million, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

