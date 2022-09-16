Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

