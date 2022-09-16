Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.95 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $122,309.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,504.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $849,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

