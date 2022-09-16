Amp Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $223.83 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amp has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Amp coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
