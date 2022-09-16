Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $4.60 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $1.99 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00023280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

