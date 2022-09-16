Ampleforth Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $46.00 million and $845,046.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 coins and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

