Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4,842.6% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 322,466 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,312,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,287,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $26.22 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.