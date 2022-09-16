AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Up 53.8%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 53.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $70.74. Approximately 1,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 379,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.