Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $37,253.04 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,346,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amtech Systems

ASYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

