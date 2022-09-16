Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,329,538 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Amyris by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amyris by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 359,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 98,549 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.