Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AYA stock opened at C$7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.89. The firm has a market cap of C$786.28 million and a PE ratio of -208.06. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.58.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

