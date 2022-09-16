Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.32.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.22. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 76.76. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.