Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$68.42

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

BCE Trading Up 0.8 %

BCE stock opened at C$61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. BCE has a 52-week low of C$60.93 and a 52-week high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

