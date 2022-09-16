Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $1,983.00

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

