Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $1,983.00

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Compass Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.