Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $115.23

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,202.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

