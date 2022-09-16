Analysts Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $81.75

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. Enviva has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

