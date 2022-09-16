Analysts Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) PT at $250.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.