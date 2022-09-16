Analysts Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Price Target at $252.50

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

