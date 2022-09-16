Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Target Price at C$83.44

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:NVEI opened at C$42.19 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of C$36.83 and a 52-week high of C$180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

