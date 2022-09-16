Analysts Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target at $12.25

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms recently commented on DTIL. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 173,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 122,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $182.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.