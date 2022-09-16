Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 194.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday.

LON SRP opened at GBX 163.60 ($1.98) on Friday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,258.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

