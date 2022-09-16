Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and $41.68 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

