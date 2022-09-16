Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 9343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.