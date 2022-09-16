AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.19 million and $565,954.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

