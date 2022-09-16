Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 83,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 708% compared to the average volume of 10,339 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.14 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 26th.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 57.33%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

