AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $542,041.69 and approximately $1,521.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X was first traded on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

