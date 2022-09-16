Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.58

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.58 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares trading hands.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.32%.

Insider Activity

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 6,605 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,525.25).

(Get Rating)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.