ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000409 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ApeSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Apeswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Users can Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on BNB Chain and Polygon using the decentralized exchange or Provide liquidity for cryptocurrency token pairs to facilitate swapping and receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens that earn trading fees (liquidity mining). Users can also Stake BANANA or GNANA in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects or Stake LP tokens in Yield Farms to earn BANANA. Telegram | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Github Whitepaper “

