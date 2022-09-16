API3 (API3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.34 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $86.34 million and $9.54 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007766 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

