apM Coin (APM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.76 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and $11.76 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 569.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

apM Coin was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

