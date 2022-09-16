Apollon Limassol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $259,036.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $540,985.98 and $259,036.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00008228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.